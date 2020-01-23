Pan City Rising NCC putting up $2.8m central stand

NCC chairman Winston "Gypsy" Peters is pleased with the Queen's Park Savannah stage. - Vidya Thurab

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has started building the central stand for the Pan City at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, and NCC chairman, Winston “Gypsy” Peters is promising it will be ready for the Panorama semi finals on February 9.

“That’s why I tell you, we put out our best for Carnival. You ever hear about rhythm of a people? You can come back here next week and go and party there because I assure you that it is going to be finished.”

Peters added, “We had a whole lot of debate about how it should be, but that is there now and Pan Trinbago is going to be getting what they are looking for. But, this is a multi-use place so it might very well have to be reconfigured again for some other thing that is going to be happening. We are trying to make it as usable for everybody.”

When contacted on Thursday, Pan Trinbago president, Beverley Ramsey-Moore, who was at the Savannah at the time, said she was pleased with what she was seeing.

She was happy that there was one stand and not three disjointed stands, and they were being placed closer to the stage.

She also spoke of “The Panyard Bar” that will be set up east of the Pan City stand, while “posse” tents will put at the back of the stand

with a seating capacity of 3,500 and a standing capacity of 7,000.

Colin Lucas, CEO of NCC, said the stage is complete and everything will be in place for Junior Panorama on Sunday.

He said the basic structure cost approximately $2.8 million and does not include the cost of tents and other paraphernalia.