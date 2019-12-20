Triple T La Cura Sport win second straight

Triple T La Cura Sport's Rheeza Grant makes a pass as teammate Courtnee-Mae Clifford looks on. -

TRIPLE T La Cura Sport women team recorded their second consecutive victory on the second day of the OPM Premier Volleyball League 2019 on Wednesday at the Central Regional Indoor Arena (CRISA), Chaguanas.

La Cura are sitting comfortably on top the women`s group after sweeping Toco Youth Volleyball Academy 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-21). La Cura`s skipper Rheeza Grant led the way with 14 points including 13 spikes while her teammate Taiaja Thomas added 10 points. Abby Blackman was Toco Youth top scorer with 12 points (11 spikes). Suiting up for Toco Youth were national netballers Samantha Wallace and Daystar Swift who showcased their all-round sporting talent.

SEPOS Wolves started off the tournament on a good note by claiming a 3-1 (25-12, 24-26, 25-16, 25-18) victory over the youthful Glamorgan. SEPOS`s Tenielle Chapman had a match high of 19 points (10 spikes, eight aces) also in double figures for her team was Shushanna Marshall with 10 points. Glamorgan`s best scorers were Kaylon Cruickshank (13) and Shanice Cottoy (10).

SEPOS Wolves men`s team brushed aside recent Super League A champions Toco Youth 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-23). There were three players scoring 10 points – Yoann Breleur (SEPOS), Simon Blake and Daneil Williams (Toco Youth).

In La Cura women’s previous match, they won the first set against Glamorgan quite easily at 25-15. However, Glamorgan rebounded to level the match at 1-1 after winning a tense second set (25-23). La Cura gathered themselves from the set loss to win the next couple sets comfortably (25-9, 25-13) to claim a 3-1 victory. Cameron Edwards was the leading scorer for the winning team adding 16 points including 13 spikes while Grant chipped in with 11 spikes.

The La Cura men followed suit to their female clubmates but worked tirelessly to defeat their opponents Technocrats. La Cura ran away with the first two sets (25-16, 25-23) but Technocrats pulled back the next couple sets (25-20, 25-22) to send the mouthwatering clash into a deciding fifth set.

La Cura refocused in the crucial moments to close off the match (15-10) for the 3-2 victory. Skipper of La Cura’s men, Daynte Stewart, was the leading scorer of the encounter with 22 points (16 spikes, four aces). His teammate Marlon Phillip had 19 points (14 spikes, four aces). Ryan Stewart recorded 20 points while Adriel Roberts added 12 points for the losing team.

Blue Waters Challengers and Zenith followed similar fashion as the previous mentioned game. Challengers sped away with the opening set (25-15) and increased their advantage to 2-0 with a 25-20 set victory. Zenith, who were on the brink of defeat, found some inspiration to claim the third and fourth sets (25-19, 25-17).

Despite their efforts, Zenith couldn’t complete the comeback victory as challengers copped the final set 15-10) for the slim 3-2 victory. Challenger`s Martin Centeno led the scoring for his team with 20 points (17 spikes) followed by Jevaughn Saunders and Kerryne Joachim who both contributed 13 points. Zenith`s captain and talisman Joel Theodore was the top scorer in the match with 23 points

FRIDAY FIXTURES: Men: La Cura vs Zenith - 3 pm; Women: Toco vs Glamorgan - 5 pm; Women: La Cura vs SEPOS - 7 pm; Men: Glamorgan vs SEPOS - 9 pm.