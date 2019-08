Silver for Chow at Pan Am rowing finals

TT rower Felice Chow. PHOTO VIA BAIR ISLAND AQUATIC CENTRE.

FELICE Chow rowed her way to another medal for TT at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, after earning silver in the women's single sculls final a short while ago.

The rower finished with a total time of seven minutes, 46.53 seconds, just behind Canada's Jessica Sevick who finished in seven minutes, 44.51 seconds.

TT now has a total of eight medals at the 2019 Games—two gold, four silver and two bronze.