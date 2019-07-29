Jereem edges Greaux in 200m showdown Cleo eyes fifth Olympic Games in Tokyo…

Jehue Gordon (right) on his way to gold in the men’s 400m hurdles final yesterday.

JEREEM Richards retained his national men's 200-metre title yesterday on the final day of the NGC/National Association of Athletics Administrations Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, just edging his rival Kyle Greaux.

The crowd came to life before the race began with the likes of Akanni Hislop, Rondell Sorillo, Asa Guevara and Emmanuel Callender also facing the starter.

With 50m left it was a two-horse race between 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Richards and Greaux. Richards of Abilene Wildcats held on for the win in a time of 20.14 seconds and his club-mate Greaux took silver in 20.18. Rounding off the top three was Hislop of Kaizen Panthers in 20.68 and Sorillo of La Brea had to settle for fourth place in 20.70.

Richards said the win will give him some confidence. "I feel great. For the past six weeks I stayed away from the pro circuit just to train to get stuff right. I was really worried, I was stressed, I lost confidence this season but I stayed working in prayer, I stayed working with my coach...and everything fell together in the right place and at the right time. I just real thankful for the people I have around me and the people that support me."

In the women's 200m finals, Kamaria Durant of Simplex took advantage of the absence of Michelle-Lee Ahye to win gold in 22.96. Mauricia Prieto of Point Fortin New Jets grabbed silver in 23.09 and Semoy Hackett, running unattached, claimed bronze in 23.32.

In the women's shot put, there was no surprise who won the event as Cleopatra Borel of Rebirth claimed her 12th national crown with a top throw of 17.96m on her second and sixth attempts. Portious Warren of Toco Tafac finished second with a 16.71m effort and Ianna Roach of Memphis Pioneers took bronze with a throw of 12.94m.

Borel said the 2020 Olympic Games is on her radar. "We had a late start this year and some setbacks, I had surgery. The plan is to just keep moving the season's best forward. I have been selected for the Pan Am team and (it is) just to try and get the World Championship standard there, but if not just work towards the Olympics because that is really the reason why I am still here. It is all about Tokyo."

If Borel, 40, competes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics it will be her fifth time competing at the Olympic Games having made her debut at the 2004 Olympics.

In the women's 800m finals, Alena Brooks of Memphis captured the title in a time of 2:04.80, ahead of Barbadian Sade Sealy in 2:05.09 and Camile Lewis of Silver Bullet in 2:13.62.

Deava Barrington of Guyana won the men's 800m finals in 1:51.70, but Mark London of Zenith won the national title after finishing second overall in 1:53.63. Daniel Gibbs took bronze in 1:53.89.

OTHER RESULTS (All finals)

Men's Triple Jump: 1.Domon Williams - Guyana - 15.26m; 2.Kristo La Touche - Memphis Pioneers - 14.54m

Men's Discus Throw: 1.Quincy Wilson - Health Olympians - 52.82m; 2.Keon Francis - UWI - 47.25m; 3.Clarence Hannibal - Tobago Falcons - 44.83m

Men's High Jump: 1.Kareem Roberts - Memphis Pioneers - 2.05m; 2.Kristi La Touche - Memphis Pioneers - 1.85m; 3.Kaleb Maynard - QRC - 1.75m

Women's Javelin: 1.Ayana Glasgow - UTT - 38.63m

Nakita Frederick - Morvant Jets - 37.71m; 3.Gwendolyn Smith - ZC Athletics - 34.91m

Men's 400m Hurdles: 1.Jehue Gordon - Memphis Pioneers - 51.08; 2.Shinnosuke Hase - Memphis Pioneers - 51.87

Women's 400m Hurdles: 1.Gianna Woodruff - Memphis Pioneers - 55.91; 2.Sparkle McKnight - Memphis Pioneers - 56.58

Women's Discus: 1.Portious Warren - Toco Tafac - 46.29m; 2.Diamond Thomas - Unattached - 46.03m; 3.Elizabeth Galera - Burnley - 41.55m

Women Long Jump: 1.Chantel Malone - British Virgin Islands - 6.24m; 2.Tyra Gittens - Kaizen Panthers - 6.12m; 3.Caitlin Ragoonan - Abilene Wildcats - 5.53m

Men's 100m Masters: 1.Garvin Farmer - Burnley - 11.94; 2.Allicks Connor - Spartans - 12.48; 3.Patrick Scott - TT Masters - 13.37