JMMB partners with Carbon Zero Initiative for 1000 trees challenge

In an effort to combat global warming and bring greater awareness to it's customers, JMMB Bank has partnered with non-governmental organisation the Carbon Zero Initiative of TT (CZITT) by distributing moringa trees to bank staff at their Port of Spain and Tunapuna branches last Wednesday.

The initiative was aimed at raising greater awareness to the importance of environmental protection, in keeping with JMMB's corporate social responsibility.

CZITT is a non-profit organisation dedicated to ensuring that Trinidad and Tobago becomes a Carbon Neutral country by the year 2050.

In a media release issued last Friday, JMMB said it will continue to partner with CZITT and other likeminded organisations to promote the preservation of the environment.

This initiative follows other trends in TT, which started at Naparima College in San Fernando where students sought to encourage the rest of the country to plant 1000 trees to absorb carbon dioxide and other gases that contribute to global warming.