TT ruggers perfect at RAN Sevens

FLASHBACK: Fiji-born Sefanaia Waqa runs with the ball during a national training session earlier this year. Waqa is on the TT team currently competing at the Rugby Americas North Sevens Championship in Barbados. PHOTO BY ALLAN V CRANE/CA-IMAGES

BOTH TT’s men and women’s teams enjoyed a flawless day of rugby as they won all their group matches to enter today, the second and final day of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championships, with a clear sight at the cup.

The tournament is being staged at the Bellevue Plantation & Polo Club in St Michael, Barbados.

The men’s team, having won all their Pool D matches, are into the Cup quarterfinal against Bermuda, the runners-up of Pool C. The match is scheduled for 10.06 am.

Led by coach Larry Mendez, the men’s team opened with a 20-0 win over St Lucia, before beating St Vincent 22-10 in the second match. They rounded off a successful day with a heavy 40-0 battering of Cayman Islands.

The TT women played three matches and have one group match remaining.

They will face off against the current second placed team in the group, Jamaica, who also won all their matches thus far. That match is scheduled for 9.44 am today.

The winner will meet the runner-up of the second group in the first women’s Cup semifinal.

Carlton Felix’s women’s team started off with a 42-0 victory over Bahamas, then followed with a 78-0 demolition of Curacao, which turned out to be the joint biggest margin of victory on the day.

Finally, they defeated Bermuda 34-0 in their third fixture.

TT squads:

Men’s team: Nigel Ballington, Stefan Cooksammy, Shakeel Dyte, Keston Earle, Shakir Flemming, Christopher Hudson, Wayne Kelly, Leon Pantor, Joseph Quashie (captain), Agboola Silverthorn, Sefanaia Waqa.

Women’s team: Angel Cooper, Fayola Jack, Kwanieze John, Lean Kintiba, Marika Mendez, Nicolette Pantor (captain), Carlina Phillip, Kathleen Stephen, Juliana Straker, Maria Thomas, Kanisha Vincent, Christine Walcott.

Women’s Pool B

Teams Pld Diff Pts

TT 3 137 9

Jamaica 3 128 9

Bermuda 3 -8 5

Curacao 3 -205 3

Bahamas 2 -52 2

Men’s Pool D

Teams Pld Diff Pts

TT 3 72 9

Cayman Is 3 24 7

St Vincent 3 -22 5

St Lucia 3 -74 3