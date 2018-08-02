Borel claims shot put gold Hackett, Greaux medal at CAC 200 finals…

Cleopatra Borel

CLEOPATRA Borel earned this country’s eighth gold medal at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games, when she won the women’s shot put event in Barranquilla, Colombia yesterday.

TT now have 27 medals in total - eight gold medals, six silver and 13 bronze.

Borel, now 39 years old, recorded the gold medal throw on her fifth attempt with a 18.14-metre effort. Borel threw 17.44m on her first attempt, 17.63m on the second and 18.03m on the third. She fouled her fourth and sixth attempts.

Taking silver was Cuban Yaniuvis Lopez Sago with a 18.03m effort and Mexican Maria Orozco snatched bronze with a 17.88m throw. Portious Warren of TT ended sixth with a 16.22m attempt.

Borel improved on her performance at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, which saw her finish fourth with a top throw of 18.05m.

Semoy Hackett copped silver in the women’s 200m final in 22.95 seconds. Winning gold was Shashalee Forbes of Jamaica in 22.80 and her teammate Jodean Williams took bronze in 22.96. Finishing fifth was Kayelle Clarke of TT in 23.54.

Kyle Greaux took bronze in the men’s 200m final clocking 20.26. Winning the event was Colombian Bernardo Baloyes Navas in 20.13 and Alonso Edwar Henry of Panama copped silver in 20.17.

In the men’s high jump, Kareem Roberts of TT ended 12th overall with a top effort of 2.10m and, in the women’s triple jump, Ayanna Alexander ended ninth overall with a 13.18m jump.

The women’s heptathlon continued yesterday. In the long jump, Tyra Gittens of TT ended fourth with a top effort of 6.12m to earn 887 points and her teammate Khemani Roberts ended ninth and last with a 5.41m leap to grab 674 points.

In the javelin, Gittens was seventh with a top throw of 30.02m which earned her 477 points and Roberts did not record a mark. Gittens is in third position overall with 4934 points and Roberts is ninth and last with 3782 points. The 800m, which is the final event of the women’s heptathlon, took place last night.

In women’s judo, TT’s Gabriella Wood defeated Mexican Melanie Bolanos 11-1, before falling 10-0 to Cuban Idalys Ortiz in the semifinals. In one of two bronze medal matches, Wood lost to Moira Morillo of Dominican Republic and had to settle for tied fifth place overall.

In men’s rugby sevens, TT got past Venezuela 24-10 in its opening match of pool B preliminary action. TT led 12-5 at halftime, before outscoring Venezuela by the same margin in the second half to prevail with the comfortable win. Leon Pantor converted two tries for TT and Joseph Quashie and Nigel Ballington got one each. Jahreem George also had two conversions to add to TT’s tally. TT later got past Jamaica 17-7, before playing Guatemala after press time last night in another pool B match.

TT ended sixth overall in women’s water polo after falling 14-7 to Colombia in the fifth place playoff. Jordan Van Reeken scored a hat-trick for TT, Shemiyah Ross scored twice and Megan Stafford and Jamila Noguera-Devers netted one goal apiece. In women’s beach volleyball, the TT pair of Rheeza Grant and Abby Blackman finished ninth overall after falling 25-23, 21-7 to El Salvador. In men’s beach volleyball, TT duo Daneil Williams and Daynte Stewart ended eighth overall after losing 21-18, 21-17 to Guatemala.

In men’s volleyball, TT will play in the seventh place playoff today after losing 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 to Venezuela yesterday.

On Tuesday night, TT long jumper Andwuelle Wright earned bronze. Wright, who broke the national long jump record earlier this year, left his best for last with a jump of 7.94 metre on his sixth and final attempt.

On his first attempt he jumped 7.75m and on his fourth attempt he jumped 7.39m. He fouled his second, third and fifth attempts. Winning gold was Jamaican Ramone Bailey with a top effort of 8.07m and Tyrone Smith of Bermuda took silver with a 8.03m jump.

Wright broke the national record with a 8.23m jump at the NGC/Sagicor National Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in June.

Sparkle McKnight finished fifth in the women’s 400m hurdles final in 55.56 seconds and Jehue Gordon was eighth and last in the men’s equivalent in 50.02.