Miller to perform at Dennis Brown tribute show

Jamaican singer Chester Miller

Steppin Razor Promotions pays special tribute to the late crown prince of reggae, Dennis Emmanuel Brown, with a live concert performance from Jamaican singer Chester Miller at Belmont Community Centre, Jerningham Avenue, on February 1.

The date marks Brown’s 68th birthday, having passed away on July 1, 1999.

Miller, however, has written, recorded and produced an array of his own original songs for the past 45 years, and is also globally known for his unique voice, which covers Brown’s music almost flawlessly. He even shares a striking resemblance to Brown.

Originally from Mandeville, Jamaica, Miller moved to Canada as a teenager and his musical style was greatly influenced by the late Brown and veteran Leroy Sibbles.

He grew to become an award-winning artist copping multiple Canadian Reggae Music awards such as top male performer, top male vocalist and top reggae CD/album/cassette Never Let Jah Go and a Juno Awards nomination.

Miller has performed at numerous Dennis Brown tribute shows across the world and was even welcomed on stage to perform alongside the late singer, many years ago, but did not because he was a lot younger and too shy.

Even younger sound systems, who were unable to have Brown sing on personalised dubplates, used Miller’s talent as a cover artist to have him record some of Brown’s timeless hits in dubplate style.

Promoter Darren Mcpherson of Steppin Razor said the positive lyrical content and uniqueness of Brown’s musical catalogue remains unmatched.

“I grew up listening to Dennis Brown music, as my dad use to play back in the day. Those songs stuck with me so when I heard Chester Miller the first time I just knew I had to act,” he said.

“The smooth soothing sound put me in a peaceful, positive mood. So when I heard Chester I knew right away that there would be no better way to pay homage to the crown prince of reggae.”