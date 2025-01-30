Pleasantville woman gunned down in bedroom

Chezerae Kidney-Ramdass, 39, shot and killed at her Building C, Orchid Gardens home in Pleasantville on January 29. -

CHEZERAE Kidney-Ramdass, 39, was shot dead in her bedroom at Building C, Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville on the afternoon of January 29 by a man posing as a customer at her window-side parlour.

Her brother Jereme, 40, said Kidney-Ramdass had just returned home from Gasparillo Composite Secondary School, where she had picked up her sons, 18 and 16.

"Yesterday evening I was waiting for the football to start, the Champions League, and she came back...picking them up...and someone came by the window and they called for something. She tell her big son bring three soft drinks for her and I hear, 'Pax, pax, pax, pax.'"

He said he rolled off his bed to check out the noise and saw his nephew crouched in the hall and his sister bleeding on her bedroom floor.

"I say, 'Chezzie girl, gunshots. You all right?'

"I saw her foot was black. I saw the curtains smoking (from the gunshots) and when I watched I see her passed away."

Jereme said the family was in shock and could not understand why anyone would attack and kill his sister.

"She was normal. I dunno. I really can't say. She didn't have no beef with nobody.

"She never told me anybody threaten her."

Jereme said his sister had opened the parlour, run from her bedroom window, since the family first moved in some 18 years ago, to earn some extra money and fill a need in the community.

"It have no shop around here, and people who want soft drink and toilet paper and oil and them kinda thing, they have to walk quite by the plaza."

He described his sister as a straightforward person who did not tolerate "no kind of stupidness."

"She's an Aries (zodiac sign). You know how Aries is, well-spoken and thing. Everybody love she."

He said she was focused on getting her sons educated and out of the area, which has been known for criminal activity.

Police responded to the shooting around 3.40 pm. A district medical officer visited and pronounced Kidney-Ramdass dead before ordering her body removed pending an autopsy.

Southern Division crime scene investigators found ten spent shells.

Homicide police are continuing investigations.