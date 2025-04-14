Gunmen rob Haagen-Dazs in Ellerslie Plaza

- File photo

Three masked gunmen robbed Haagen-Dazs at Ellerslie Plaza on April 13, stealing $15,791.

At approximately 10.05 pm, the men parked in front of the store and, according to reports, got out of a white Nissan Tiida with the registration number PCN 6598.

They were described as young men of African descent, all with their faces covered. After exiting the vehicle, they walked in the ice cream shop and announced a robbery.

One suspect wore a white vest, black three-quarter pants and slippers. He had a red bandana covering his face and an eyewitness said he had a high, unkempt afro.

The second suspect wore a red, long-sleeved hoodie, black three-quarter pants and slippers. His face was covered by a black bandana. The third man, who was armed with a gun, was dressed in a black hoodie, ski mask, three-quarter pants and slippers.

Suspects two and three approached the cashier, with the third suspect pointing his gun at her. He grabbed the woman by the arms and aimed it at her head.

He demanded she open the cash register, which she complied with and the men emptied it.

A 34-year-old female customer was also targeted. She was frisked and her jacket removed. The man took her fanny pack, which had her ID card, driver’s permit and bank and credit cards. They also stole her iPhone 12 Pro Max, valued at $5,500.

The suspects then fled in the same vehicle, heading in the direction of the Queen’s Park Savannah.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact them as investigations continue.