Mayor: Edinburgh sex ring 'unacceptable'

Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

CHAGUANAS mayor Faaiq Mohammed has labelled the presence of a possible sex ring in Edinburgh Gardens as "unacceptable."

The suspected ring was broken up by police on the morning of January 28, when Port of Spain Division Task Force raided a home during a state of emergency search for guns and ammunition.

At the house, they discovered 12 women of various nationalities between 18 and 23.

Two Trinidadian men who were present were also nabbed.

The exercise was carried out by acting ASP Ramesh Soodeen and Sgt Guerra of the Port of Spain Task Force.

"I am deeply disturbed by the recent events in Edinburgh Gardens, especially with today’s report of a young girl missing from that area," Mohammed said. "This is unacceptable.

"Human trafficking is a heinous crime, preying on the vulnerable, stripping individuals of their dignity, and treating human lives as commodities. It is a stain on our society, a crime that thrives in the shadows, and one that we must bring to light and eradicate with every resource available to us."

Mohammed said this was not just a crime against 12 women but also against "our values, human decency and the very principles of justice and freedom that we hold dear."

"The fact that some of these victims are foreign nationals – our Venezuelan, Guyanese, Grenadian and Cuban sisters – reminds us that this is not just a local issue but a global one."

He commended law enforcement on its work in uncovering the operation but also called for the strengthening of investigations and surveillance to send the message that Trinidad and Tobago will not be a haven for traffickers.

"To the people of this nation, I say this: the fight against human trafficking is not just the responsibility of the police or the government. It is a battle that requires all of us to be vigilant, to report suspicious activities, and to protect the most vulnerable among us."

Similarly, one Edinburgh Gardens resident, who did not wish to be identified, told Newsday it was "deeply disturbing" to know such activities were going on in the community. He too called for people to co-operate with police and report criminal activity.

"As citizens of the nation, not just the police, we should all become more aware of our surroundings and work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to ensure this type of activity reduces and eventually becomes obsolete.

"Yes, the law is put there to protect and serve, but it's (up to) us as citizens as well to want better for our community."

Another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, also congratulated the police on a job well done. She hoped the arrests "will serve as a deterrent to persons looking to get involved in that type of business."