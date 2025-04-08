Police seek help to find Fyzabad teen, New Grant woman

Southern and South Western Division police are calling on the public for help in finding a teenager and a 62-year-old woman who were reported missing in separate cases over the weekend.

Police statements on April 7 said Josiah Thomas, 16, of Fyzabad, was last seen on April 6, while Christiana Ramdeen of New Grant was last seen on April 5.

The police did not give further information.

The NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallance Rambharat, is assisting with the search efforts and is liaising with both families.

People with information on their whereabouts can call the Fyzabad police station at 677-7777, the Princes Town police station at 655-2231 or 999, 555, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or call any police station.

Police sources said from January 1 to March 24, a total of 93 reports of alleged missing people were made to police stations nationwide.

Of those, 69 were accounted for, representing just over 74 per cent. To date, 19 remain unaccounted for and five dead.

The police also confirmed that from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, a total of 526 reports of missing people were made nationwide.

Of those, 426 were accounted for, representing 80 per cent, with 69 outstanding and 31 dead.