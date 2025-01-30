Chuck: Do right or look to press

Roderick "Chuck" Gordon -

Roderick “Chuck” Gordon's song Look Tuh Press is a call to action against corruption, oppression and injustice.

Written by Marvin Mason and produced by Supayouth, Look Tuh Press urges individuals and leaders at all levels of society to rise to higher standards.

With thought-provoking lyrics paired with a danceable rhythm, the song delivers a message of accountability while embracing the spirit of transformation, a media release said.

“The people have spoken... Now it’s time to say less. If you’re not acting right in 2025—look to press!” Chuck declares in song released under his Jiggy Calypso brand, the release said.

“We’re giving the people music that moves them—physically and emotionally,” he said in the release. “You’ll dance, but when the rhythm fades and you take a moment, the lyrics will make you think. It’s about delivering vibes with substance.”

Chuck has won two Calypso Monarch titles and is one of six artistes in nearly a century to win back-to-back Calypso Monarch titles (2014 and 2015), the release said. Among his notable songs are the political satire The Rose and I Believe.

A son of Laventille, Chuck’s versatility extends to soca, with hits such as Touch It, I Never, and Blazin.’ His collaborations with First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra of Lopinot demonstrate his passion for the pan, the release said.

For Chuck, it’s about more than accolades, the release said.

“The titles are great, but what matters most is how the music makes people feel. Long after I’m gone, I want them to say, ‘Chuck Gordon made music that touched our hearts and lifted our spirits.’”

The graduate of the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business, holds a Master’s degree in human resource management – thus fulfilling a promise to his late father Roland Gordon, a respected calypso adjudicator and arranger.

Chuck's artistic range also extends to theatre, with standout roles in productions such as Rawle Gibbons’ Sing De Chorus and Ah Wanna Fall and Pearl Eintou Springer’s For the Love of Liberty.

He has been a consistent competitor in the calypso arena. He placed fourth in the 2023 National Calypso Monarch finals with the socially -charged Maths Eh Mathsing and followed up in 2024 with Charlsie,” a powerful reparations-themed calypso that earned him third place.

Chuck will perform at the rebranded D’Kaiso Dynasty tent.

Look Tuh Press, is a timely reminder for citizens to hold leaders accountable and demand positive change.

“This song is for the people. It’s a wake-up call to stand up, speak out, and demand better. The time for action is now,” he said.

Look to Press is available on all major platforms.

For more info: Follow Chuck Gordon (@chuckgordon) on social media for updates on his performance schedule and upcoming releases.