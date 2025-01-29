UNC: Trump foreign policy review is no surprise

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. AP PHOTO -

UNC chairman Davendranath Tancoo was not surprised US President Donald Trump has taken a decision which could deny the Defence Force and the police access to assistance from the US military which they got prior to him assuming office on January 20.

In a statement on January 28, Tancoo said, "President Trump has remained true to his word to focus inward in developing the interests of America as he is entitled to. Trinidad and Tobago would do well to do likewise."

The pausing of foreign aid pending review, he continued, is predicatble in the context of a new government wanting to ensure that funding allocations allign with the policies of the state.

Tancoo said, "It becomes critical now for TT government to do its own assessment and speak truthfully and openly to the population."

He added, "The country needs to know specifically what support is being affected – in addition to TTDF courses on anti terrorism, security, health training etc, the US has provided technical and financial support in the war against drugs, guns and human trafficking."

Tancoo said, "Any proactive government would have engaged in scenario planning prior to the election and developed a plan of action to pursue domestic interests and subsequent to the (US presidential ) election should have fine tuned and implemented such a plan in the national interest."

He suggested the government may have pinned their hopes on former US vice-president Kamala Harris winning the election instead of Trump.

Tancoo claimed that because of this, the PNM "today have no idea of how to extract themselves from the diplomatic blunder they have created."

He wanted to know what projects, issues, plans are affected by the suspension of US foreign aid.

"Specifically, what loans, grants and any form of financial support that were scheduled for 2025 and beyond are affected by the review and how the government proposes to respond to ensure that there is no unnecessary fallout to TT."

In the context of national security, Tancoo wanted to know if the suspension of US foreign aid has affected the technical, legal and financial support to Coast Guard, police, fire, prison service and Customs and Excise Division.

On January 20, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar praised Trump on his inauguration. She said the futures of TT and the US "are inevitably intertwined." She also condemned the former Joe Biden administration as a disaster for the US.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Defence Force Chief of Staff, Vice-Air Marshall Darryl Daniel and Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher were unavailable for comment.

In a letter to Trump last November, the Prime Minister congratulated him on his victory and reiterated TT's willingness to work with himand his in-coming administration.

Dr Rowley said, "We look forward to further strengthening our co-operation in the years ahead," he said. He was confident under Trump's stewardship, the US' relationship with TT and Caricom will continue to prosper.