Sad news of De Leon's passing

Trinidad and Tobago football legends Leroy De Leon, left, and Steve David. De Leon died on January 28, 2025. He was 76. - File photo

THE EDITOR: The country was greeted with the sad news of the passing of Leroy De Leon on Tuesday.

Regarded by many as the greatest ever footballer of TT, he was immortalised by the naming of the Point Fortin highway after him and Warren Archibald, another great footballer from the Point Fortin area.

There needs to be erected proper signage, placed at both at both ends of the highway, to advise of this honour rightly bestowed on them.

The football fraternity mourns his passing and has pleasant memories of his entertainment on the field.

He was known to have been especially appreciated by the late Ken Galt, to whom he was grateful for his support when requested to play.

My condolences to the family, friends and fans.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

retired FIFA referee