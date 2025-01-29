Restoring the Lady Young

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Lady Young Road, once a scenic and well-maintained thoroughfare, has sadly fallen into disrepair. While residents have made it their home, the road's beauty and safety have deteriorated over time.

Several factors contribute to this decline:

* Derelict vehicles: Abandoned cars obstruct the roadway, hindering emergency vehicles and creating traffic hazards.

* Industrial equipment: Improperly parked industrial equipment near bends poses a significant risk to motorists.

* Lack of pedestrian infrastructure: The absence of sidewalks forces pedestrians to walk dangerously close to traffic, particularly at night.

>

* Poor road markings: The lack of clear lane markings contributes to erratic driving and increases the risk of accidents.

* Inadequate waste management: Littering and a lack of regular maintenance have resulted in a decline in the road's overall cleanliness and aesthetics.

* Animal presence: Stray dogs roaming freely near the roadway pose a potential danger to both drivers and pedestrians.

The authorities appear to be aware of these issues but have failed to take adequate action. This neglect has created a hazardous environment for all road users.

To address these concerns, a multi-pronged approach is necessary:

* Removal of derelict vehicles: Implement stricter regulations and enforcement to remove abandoned vehicles from the roadway.

* Improved road infrastructure: Instal proper sidewalks and clearly marked lanes to enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists.

* Regulation of industrial equipment: Enforce regulations on the parking and storage of industrial equipment to minimise hazards.

* Enhanced waste management: Increase the frequency of waste collection and implement measures to discourage littering.

>

* Animal control: Address the issue of stray dogs to ensure the safety of road users.

* Community engagement: Encourage community involvement in maintaining the cleanliness and safety of the roadway.

By addressing these issues, Lady Young Road can be restored to its former glory, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all users.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail