Rape Crisis Society celebrates 40 years

From left, Rape Crisis Society founding member and former president Eunice Gittens, founding member Keith Joseph, current president Marian Taylor and vice president Cindy Owen at the society's 40th anniversary service at St Agnes Anglican Church, St James, on January 26. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE TT Rape Crisis Society held a service at the St Agnes Anglican Church, St James on January 26, in commemoration of its 40th anniversary.

As the first organisation of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, it was founded in 1984 by four members including Keith Joseph and Eunice Gittens.

Gittens, former president of the society, said it was formed after its founders attended a conference on child abuse.

“A group of us got together and decided we needed to carry on and do something more than just let what was shared at the conference die.

“So we got together and we started to talk about what we could do to further assist and advocate for better help for all victims of all kinds of abuse in TT.”

With initial funding from the Caribbean Conference of Churches, the society established a hotline and counselling services led by trained volunteers. Some 40 years later, the society continues to work with victims expanding its services to include community outreach and educational courses.

Gittens said she felt happy the work of the TT Rape Crisis Society had continued and was being recognised for its impact.

“We had problems along the way in people understanding that while we are named Rape Crisis Society, we also deal with all other forms of abuse…but we have been able to override all those negatives about what we are doing and why we are doing it.”

She said she was especially pleased by the society extending its services to the migrant community. The society partners with La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre, a migrant-led refugee organisation based in Arima which provides information, support services and case management for survivors of gender-based violence.

Director of La Casita Andreina Brown thanked the society for the work it had done.

“The Rape Crisis Society has been like a big sister for La Casita. Always looking out for us with love, care and unwavering support.

“Since our first collaboration in 2019, under the umbrella of UNICEF, the synergy between our organisation has been a testament to the power of unity in addressing gender-based violence.”

Brown commended the society for providing emergency assistance, food and hygiene supplies to survivors as well as establishing programmes for survivors and children within the migrant community.

“Together we have built a confidential and effective system of protection and care, deeply appreciated by migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and of course the La Casita team. Your training programmes have been pivotal in shaping the migrant and refugee community.”

Counsellor Mandie Joy Sinclair, who has been working with the society for three years, said its work went beyond the services it provided.

“I can say with certainty that the work done here is more than just a service, it is a lifeline. I have witnessed firsthand the strength of survivors, the reliance that emerges in the face of unimaginable challenges and the profound impact of compassion and support.

“The Rape Crisis Society has provided a safe space where healing begins, where voices are heard and where hope is restored.”