Longdenville man on sex charge gets $60k bail

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A High Court master has granted $60,000 surety bail to a 45-year-old man charged with sexually touching a girl.

Bobby Ramdhanie faced master Ambrose Persad-Singh in the Chaguanas Masters Court on January 28.

As a condition of the bail, the master ordered him to report to the Longdenville Police Post on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 8 am and 7 pm.

Persad-Singh also ordered Ramdhanie not to communicate directly or indirectly with the girl or her family. The master also ordered him to stay at least 100 metres away from the child.

The case was adjourned to February 25.

>

Police from the Special Victims Department (SVD) in the Central Division detained him on January 26.

He is alleged to have sexually touched a 12-year-old minor who was a passenger in his car in February 2024.

Supt Powder, ASPs Seecharan and Francis, Insp Jacob and Sgt Thompson, all of the SVD, co-ordinated the investigation.

WPC Wilson-Mahabir charged him with one count of sexual touching.