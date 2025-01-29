Former Carib executive launches business support company

Asa P Sealy, CEO of Trade Trek USA. - Photo courtesy Asa Sealey's LinkedIn page.

A FORMER Carib Brewery USA executive has launched a company dedicated to helping Caribbean brands expand into the US.

Trade Trek USA was founded by Asa P Sealy, who has more than a decade of leadership experience at Carib Brewery USA.

A Trade Trek USA statement on January 20 said the company was founded to address the needs of Caribbean businesses that wished to compete in the US.

“The company provides a streamlined platform where businesses can subscribe to gain ongoing access to industry insights, market strategies and operational tools tailored to their growth goals.”

In the statement, Sealy said while the Caribbean had a wealth of talent and potential, many brands faced barriers when trying to enter the US market.

He said some of the challenges included limited access to market insights, complex logistics and challenges with brand visibility.

“With our subscription-based model, Trade Trek USA eliminates those barriers by providing continuous access to the expertise and resources businesses need to thrive.”