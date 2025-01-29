A PNM culture of arrogance, disrespect

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Gillian Bishop’s dismissive attitude toward well-meaning, professional critiques of her flawed design for TT’s new coat of arms is nothing short of disgraceful.

Her arrogant remark, “I don’t care,” in response to legitimate concerns from professional artists and graphic designers is not only unprofessional, but reflects an unacceptable level of disregard for the voices of citizens.

This kind of contemptuous attitude is part of the culture fostered by the PNM under the leadership of Keith Rowley and Stuart Young.

For the last ten years, the PNM has repeatedly treated the population with disdain, imposing hardships on the majority of citizens, while making the rich richer, and laughing at the struggles of ordinary citizens, chuckling that we "haven't rioted yet."

Take, for instance, the 47 per cent salary hike and $1 million backpay awarded to the Prime Minister while public sector workers are sternly offered a mere four per cent increase.

Or consider Young’s shocking behaviour when he “steupsed” into a reporter’s microphone after being questioned about his controversial decision to “gift” a firearm to the police.

These are not isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern of arrogance, selfishness, entitlement, and disrespect.

The choice of Bishop, with her offensive regard for citizens' views, fits squarely into this culture.

The PNM’s governance has been marked by a decade of destruction, where incompetence, self-interest, and contempt for the people have run rampant. The result has been a population alienated, disillusioned, and denied a voice, while everything in the country has gone backward.

TT cannot continue on this path. The time has come to demand accountability, reject this toxic culture of arrogance, and work toward real change.

The people of this country deserve leaders and representatives who listen, respect the views of ordinary people and independent experts, and work for the good of the nation – not those who shrug off criticism with a dismissive “I don’t care.”

Enough is enough. We must rid ourselves of this failed leadership and rebuild our nation with integrity, competence, and respect for every citizen.

DARREN GARNER

via e-mail

