Youth Development Ministry, TCL partner in agriculture

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings. - File photo

THE Youth Development and National Service Ministry and Cemex/Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) have agreed to distribute licences to 18 youth farmers to occupy land in Claxton Bay "for agricultural pursuits and the construction of temporary structures, to enable tenable farming practices."

A statement by the ministry on January 27, said the agreement was reached between minister Foster Cummings and Cemex/TCL CEO Gonzalo Rueda Castillo, following discussions at the ministry's office in St Clair, Port of Spain on January 24.

Cummings said, “I am glad that we have reached the stage of issuing licenses, which will extend to a five-year lease, once the farmers commit to the license agreement.”

He added, “This will empower more young people in the field of agriculture, added to the 1300 youth who have been engaged with the MYDNS youth and women in agriculture programmes thus far.”

The ministry said the young farmers received training from the of the Agriculture Ministry's Extension Training and Information Services (Etis) Division in hydroponics, small engine repair, agri-business management, compost making, home gardening and dasheen production.

Castillo said one plot of land will be dedicated to a Cemex/TCL bungalow that will be used as a learning resource community centre in which the farmers and community residents interested in farming, can continue to receive technical support from the Etis Division.