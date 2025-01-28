Scotiabank employees donate learning materials

Representatives from Scotiabank’s Diversability ERG and The ARROW Foundation with students of Tranquillity Government Primary school at the handover of educational materials. - Photo courtesy Scotiabank

TO commemorate International Day of Education (January 24), Scotiabank employees provided learning materials to children at The Hope Centre and, through a partnership with The ARROW Foundation, students at Tranquillity Government and Piccadilly Government primary schools.

A release said that an initiative led by the bank’s Diversability Employee Resource Group (ERG), saw employees donate educational games, puzzles and other learning aids, aimed at supporting knowledge-building.

Indira Couch, chairperson of The Hope Centre, and Christopher Bonterre, director of the ARROW Foundation expressed gratitude for the materials.

“Regardless of your background, education is the key. Although the emphasis is often on academics, gaining a holistic education broadens your horizons, offering new perspectives and unlocking a world of opportunities.

"The Hope Centre thanks Scotiabank’s employees for their generous donations in helping to make an impact in the lives of children at the Centre,” Couch said.

Bonterre said, “As we celebrate the International Day of Education, ARROW believes all children should be educated so that they can change the world. An educated mind can teach many. An educated mind is better than an empty one.”

Gayle Pazos – senior VP and managing director of Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago, said, “Scotiabank’s Diversability ERG embraces the uniqueness and potential in every human being.

"It is commendable that they identified the opportunity to support the learning needs of students and rallied their colleagues to get involved, as education is an essential building block for every child to reach their full potential, and for societies and economies to grow and flourish.”