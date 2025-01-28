Prison inmate among 18 finalists for NWAC National Calypso Queen title

Roslyn Reid

A former winner and a prison inmate are among the 18 finalists and two reserves in the National Women’s Action Committee's National Calypso Queen competition.

Singing Sonia (Sonia Francis), who won the competition in 1992 and competed in 2024, will have yet another go at the title on February 9, at Queen's Hall, St Ann's.

Prison inmate Avelon Lett, who was selected from a special audition, will come up against seasoned competitors like Curlissa Charles-Mapp, Meguella Simon and Kerice Pascall for the coveted title.

Tobago will be represented by four calypsonians – Roslyn Reid, J’Leise Orr, Shamika Denoon and Wendy Garrick.

Also competing will be Alana Sinnette-Khan (Lady Watchman), who is the aunt of the 2024 winner Naomi Sinnette.

As is the custom, NWAC will pay tribute to an outstanding woman and this year's honouree will be Hazel Franco – performer, choreographer, researcher and educator. Franco has represented Trinidad and Tobago at Expo 67 in Montreal, Canada.

As a dance ethnologist, she has done extensive research of the folk dances which were presented at conferences in Europe, North and South America and the Caribbean, and has been documented in books and journals, said a media release.

Franco is responsible for the implementation of the certificate in dance education and the BA in dance at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine. She was also a member of the writing team for the CAPE curriculum for the Caribbean Examination Council, (CXC) the release said.

She is the recipient of many awards, including the Chaconia (silver) medal for her continuous contribution to the arts. She continues to lend her support and expertise to students and teachers as an external examiner for the Ministry of Education, the release said.

Former national Calypso Monarch and three-time winner of the Queen of Queens Regional Calypso Competition will give a special guest performance at the event.

Showtime is 4.30 pm.

The finalists in alphabetical order are:

Alana Sinnette-Khan (Lady Watchman)

Avelon Lett

Bethany Lightbourne (Trinity)

Curlissa Charles-Mapp

Estherlita Lowmans (Sweet Estherlina)

Francelia Jackson (Lady Tallish)

Georgia Mc Intyre (The Messenger)

J’Leise Orr

Jerrisha Paponette

Kerice Pascall

Kerine Williams-Figaro (Tiny)

Louisa Dianne-Hunte

Meguella Simon

Roslyn Reid

Shamika Denoon

Sonia Francis (Singing Sonia)

Summer Fraser

Wendy Garrick

Reserves:

Crystal Charles (The Legal Diva)

Germaine Sanchez-Thompson (Sister Virtue)