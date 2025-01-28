Police FC up to fifth in TT Premier Football League

AC Port of Spain's Josiah Wilson controls the ball in a TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) match against Prison Service FC at the Police Barracks in St James on January 26. PHOTO COURTESY TTPFL FACEBOOK PAGE - PHOTO COURTESY TTPFL FACEBOOK PAGE

A LATE brace from Kareem Freitas helped move Miscellaneous Police FC into fifth position in round eight of the TT Premier Football League with a 4-1 win over Caledonia in the second match of a doubleheader at the Police Barracks in St James on January 26.

Caledonia got out the blocks quickly as Jean-Heim McFee found the back of the net in the second minute.

Police responded immediately as national player Joevin Jones scored in the third minute to level the match 1-1.

The goals dried up after that as there were no goals until the 79th minute. After a corner by Jones, an unmarked Mekeil Williams at the far post converted with his foot to give Police a 2-1 advantage.

Freitas finished off the match in style, scoring in the 87th and 89th minutes of play to give Police a resounding 4-1 victory.

Police leapfrogged Caledonia and are now fifth in the standings. Caledonia are only behind Police on goal difference.

In the first match of the doubleheader, AC Port of Spain joined Central FC on 18 points. Central (second) are ahead of AC Port of Spain (third) because of a superior goal difference.

Just like the later match, fans did not have to wait long to see a goal as Nathan Lewis finished off a chance in the ninth minute to give AC a 1-0 lead against Prisons.

AC held on to the lead until halftime. Two goals midway through the second half put the match to bed, as Sedale Mclean scored in the 66th minute and Lewis bagged another in the 69th as the match ended 3-0.

Standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force FC*8*8*0*0*36*10*26*24

Central FC*8*6*0*2*20*9*11*18

AC PoS*8*6*0*2*19*10*9*18

Jabloteh*8*4*2*2*22*15*7*14

Police FC*8*4*1*3*24*13*11*13

Caledonia*8*4*1*3*12*17*-5*13

Club Sando*8*2*3*3*15*13*2*9

1976 FC Phoenix*8*2*1*5*11*20*-9*7

La Horquetta Rangers*8*1*3*4*11*17*-6*6

Prisons FC*8*1*3*4*9*17*-8*6

Point Fortin Civic*8*2*0*6*8*17*-9*6

Eagles FC*8*1*0*7*7*36*-29*3

