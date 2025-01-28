Funeral for woman killed by stray bullet in Beetham Gardens – Priest: What are we leaving behind for the youths?

OH MY SISTER: Ayesha Ali weeps near the sealed casket of her sister Sharida Ali during the funeral on Monday at the St Joseph RC Church. Ali was killed by a stray bullet in the Beetham Gardens while police and soldiers were chasing after bandits on January 18. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TOUCHING on crime and lawlessness pervading society, the priest officiating at the funeral for a woman who died after being struck by a stray bullet in the Beetham Gardens, has asked: "What are we leaving behind for the youths of the nation?"

During the funeral, Sharida Ali was remembered by her family as a loving woman whose life revolved around her two daughters.

Ali, 36, was killed during a shootout between police and bandits through Beetham Gardens on January 18. The bandits had just stolen a car in Tunapuna but crashed it on the Beetham Highway as police and soldiers tried to intercept them.

They shot at the police and ran along 19th Street. Ali who was liming at a friend’s house, was shot in her head after the bullet passed through a window.

Police and the Police Complaints Authority are still awaiting a report to determine whether she was shot by the bandits or the police or the soldiers.

Officials from the Police Victim and Witness Support Unit were at the funeral. Relatives said officials from the unit have offered counselling services and have been in constant contact with the family to enquire about the well-being of her children.

Delivering the homily at St Joseph RC Church, Fr Paul noted how sudden and unexpected Ali’s death was and called on people to give their life to the Lord.

“We do not know, as young people say, when our number will call. None of us knows when the maker will call us.”

Addressing the violent manner in which she died, Paul expressed sympathy for Ali’s family and said crime appeared to be worsening. He urged the country to support them.

“I will want to ask the community to which you belong and the community of Trinidad and Tobago to lend a helping hand. We are a people who seem to be getting worse and worse.”

Paul said people must be cognisant of the effects of their actions on children and wider society.

He then asked what were people leaving behind for the youths of the nation. "We have to look at what is happening and ask ourselves, ‘What are the seeds that are being planted?’

“Whatever seeds we plant are what will grow. Ras Shorty I said in a song, ‘A mango tree can’t bear pommecythere!’ So we have to be careful.”

He urged people to think about the next generation as he warned the consequences of our actions will become more apparent in the future.

Paul said during his two decades of experience in the education sector, he has seen excellent young people come from areas such as Beetham.

“Plenty of them are doing an excellent job. It’s up to us, the adults, to work with these young people. Don't tell them they're a ‘son of a whatever,’ they're sons of people. All of us are people...human beings.” He called on adults to help the next generation become better people.

Delivering the eulogy, Ali's cousin Jaynia said she was a devoted mother who prioritised her children above everything.

“She was a strong and caring mom who loved her girls deeply.

“Sharida was hard-working and independent and never waited on anything or anyone. She always found a way to make things possible and always ensured she met her needs before her wants.” She said Ali was forgiving and never judged people for their flaws.

“As with anyone else, Sharida was not perfect. We are all humans and make mistakes but she gave those around her unconditional love and care regardless.”

She said Ali “lit up” any room she entered and added while they will miss her, she will never be forgotten.

“Watch over your girls and guide them. You will be missed deeply but your spirit will live in our hearts forever.”

