Family: Caroni man was killed by people he knew

MURDERED: Ameer Dylon Hosein is seen in this image posted to social media. -

Relatives of Ameer Dylon Hosein, the 31-year-old man whose body was found in the Carapo River days after he went missing on January 18, believe he was killed by people he knew.

While police said they have not been able to identify a suspect, relatives who spoke to Newsday said they believe people close to him lured him to his death.

“They ambushed him, they beat him, they shot him, then they got rid of his body and then the car,” said a relative at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on January 27.

Relatives said they last saw Hosein on the night of January 17, when he celebrated a birthday with another relative and friend.

“He went out with our cousin. They hung out and got drinks and came back home around 3 am. I got to understand later that someone called him, so he dropped my cousin off and left.”

Relatives described him as a well-known and well loved person in their community.

“He was like a light in the village. All the youths in the village and everyone else loved him. He was a good person to everyone.”

His mother, Alicia Hosein, called for justice.

“I don’t think anyone would understand how I feel. Even if I told them they wouldn’t understand. But there is a God. As a mother, I will get justice. God will grant me justice.”

Police said on January 18 Hosein left a female relative’s home in Love Lane, Carapo to return to his home in Frederick Settlement, Caroni. He was driving an orange Nissan Almera.

Wiith the help of Hunters Search and Rescue led by commander Shamshudeen Mohammed, police searched for five days until they found the burned remains of the car in some bushes off O’Meara Road South.

Mohammed said searches were done in Aripo, but most of the search was in and around the Love Lane area, which he said was heavily forested. On January 23, police found the burned remains of Hosein's car.

On January 26 at about 3 pm, Arima police got a call from Hunters Search and Rescue, who were searching in the Caroni River in Carapo, saying they had found a body lodged between some stakes and roots in the river.

The team took police to the spot by boat.

They found Hosein’s partially decomposed body floating face down in the river, wearing only boxer shorts. The body was pulled out of the river and a relative identified the body before it was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James. An official cause of death was not established as the autopsy has not been done up to press time.