CXC mourns professor's death

Professor Emeritus Sir Roy Augier. - Photo courtesy UWI

THE Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has expressed its sadness about recent death of University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor Emeritus Sir Roy Augier on January 26.

Sir Roy celebrated his 100th birthday last month.

In a brief statement on January 27, CXC said, "We have lost a visionary and pioneer who recognised the importance of a regional examination system.”

CXC CEO and Registrar Dr Wayne Wesley said, "His leadership and governance oversight inspired the work and ingenuity of succeeding leaders and staff to establish the CXC as the preeminent standard for secondary certification in the Caribbean, while achieving global relevance and broad international recognition and acceptance of CXC-issued certification."

Augier was CXC chairman from 1986-1996.

>