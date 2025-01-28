$300,000 bail for suspended cop accused of rape

- File photo

A police officer on suspension accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in 2013 has been granted $300,000 bail by a High Court master for another alleged offence involving his former step-daughter.

The 42 year old, who is now a self-employed electrician from Chaguanas, appeared before Master Rhea Libert on three charges of sexual touching of a child, serious indecency and sexual intercourse with a female under 14.

He was granted $300,000 bail and ordered not to make contact with the alleged victim who now resides in the United States.

He also has to report to the Chaguanas Police Station on the last Thursday of every month.

It is alleged the child’s aunt, in 2020, reported to police that the girl, now 18, was assaulted while she was between seven and nine years old.

The accused was first interviewed in 2022 and arrested on January 27 after investigators received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

He was charged and appeared before Libert who said despite the 2013 charges, which are still pending and serious, did not justify his remand, as argued by his attorney Bhimal Maharajh.

Maharajh said although the police were not objecting to bail, there was no likelihood the accused would re-offend nor was there a concern about the alleged victim’s fear since it was stated she now lived in the US. He also expressed concern about the length of time this matter would take since the 2013 matters were still pending.

Libert has adjourned the matter to November 13 for a status hearing. The police were also ordered to send the file to the DPP’s office by April 29 so a prosecutor could be appointed.