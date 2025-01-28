1,278 arrests, 484 charges so far during SoE — DCP: Let's take back communities

Police officers conduct a state of emergency exercise in the Eastern Division on January 3. - File photo

DCP Junior Benjamin has asked the public to take back their communities and collaborate with the police to help in the capture of criminals who threaten TT's security and peace.

He made the appeal during a media briefing at Police Administration Building, Port of Spain on January 27.

He said approximately one percent of the population was involved in hindering the country’s progress toward achieving its goals.

"We encourage the 99 per cent to take back their communities. If we work together, hand-in-hand we can take back our communities."

Since the start of the state of emergency (SoE), police have conducted 9,973 searches and arrested 1,278 people. Benjamin said of those 1,278 people arrested, 484 have been charged. Benjamin also compared this year’s murder toll as of January 27, to those of the past three years.

"There have been 26 murders so far this year. In comparison, there were 41 murders in 2024, 48 in 2023, and 43 in 2022. We are optimistic that if you we continue along this trajectory we can really see a further reduction as we continue to implement strategies to deal with the crime situation."

ACP (Anti-Extortion Unit) Richard Smith said two people were arrested after police received three reports of demanding money by menace and one report of a robbery. He said while investigations were ongoing, the two people would appear before the court on January 28.

Smith also addressed the police-involved killing of Ronnie Alexander in Tabaquite and issued a warning to criminals who engage with police.

"I just want to urge members of the public to be conscious of what you are doing. That is the the life that Alexander chose and he is known to the police for kidnapping, robbery and he was a firearm offender as well.

"I want to reiterate that you should not engage the police. If you commit your crime, expect that you would be arrested at some point in time." Six men were shot dead by police last week.

In the first incident on January 21, three suspected robbers were killed in an alleged shootout with Central Division officers after a robbery at Da Hua supermarket on the corner of Welcome Road and Ragoonanan Road, Cunupia.

Two of the three suspects were identifies as Randy Gobin and Justin Brown, both of St Joseph.

A day later, Shakeem Nickie also known as Fabi, 22 was shot dead by police on January 22 at Eastern Quarry, Laventille.

Police said on January 22, they responded to a report at Kerr Trace, Eastern Quarry in Laventille and saw Nickie with a gun.

They told him to drop it, but he allegedly pointed it at them, so they shot at him. He was hit and later died at hospital.

On January 23, an unidentified man was killed in a shootout with police in Claxton Bay.

Alexander was the sixth police-involved shooting to take place last week.

When asked if police were wearing body cameras during the last incident, Smith said he was unsure.

Police Complaints Authority (PCA) director David West told Newsday on January 25 that investigations have begun into all of the six incidents.

West said the PCA had never received footage of any incidents but was optimistic "this would change."

SoE in numbers

Searches – 9,973

Operations – 1,617

Priority Offenders Targeted – 1,393

Arrests – 1,278

Arrests leading to Charges – 484

Guns found – 53

Ammunition found – 1,275

Weed (kilos) – 157

Cocaine (grammes) – 864