Suspect in fatal Arouca arson attack on the run

There has been no arrest following a fire that killed three-year-old Jereem George at his Arouca home on January 23, according to acting head of the Homicide Bureau Snr Supt Sean Dhilpaul.

George lived with his mother and three siblings at Christian Avenue Extension in Windy Hill, Arouca, and perished in a blaze that also destroyed the family's home.

A man known to the family set fire to the home on January 23, and as a result, the three-year-old’s death is being treated as a homicide.

The child’s mother, Geeniel George, spoke with Newsday on January 24 and said at around 11.45 pm, she was at her home when she heard a commotion outside.

On checking, she saw a close male relative trying to break open the window and get inside.

George said she yelled at the man and tried to stop him, but he overpowered her and forced his way in. She ran to a relative’s home next door for help, leaving her four children behind.

When she returned, the house was on fire. George said she tried to run into the burning structure to save young George, but her eldest child stopped her, as it was too dangerous.

The 14-year-old boy had already saved his two sisters, aged 11 and nine, from the fire. He was unable to reach Jareem in time.