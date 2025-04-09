CPO meeting with unions, associations within next two weeks

Chief Personnel Officer Dr Daryl Dindial. -

Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial is scheduled to meet with various unions and associations over the next two weeks for their third round of discussions.

The discussions will cover a range of topics including salary adjustments, benefits and other employment matters for the negotiating period 2020-2022.

A release from the CPO's office on April 5 said discussions between the CPO and representatives of the TT Unified Teachers' Association (TTUTA) continued, regarding salary adjustments for the period from October 1, 2020, to September 30, 2023.

Dindial said meetings with TT Defence Force; TT Police Service Social and Welfare Association (PSSWA); Prison Officer’s Association (POA); Fire Service Association; National Union of Government and Federated Workers; Amalgamated Workers Trade Union; Contractors and General Workers Trade Union; Public Services Association and All Trinidad General Workers Trade Union will take place between April 8-17.

Dindial said updates will be provided as discussions unfold.

"The government remains committed to fair and transparent processes, recognising the critical importance of addressing outstanding wage negotiations."

Newsday contacted TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin by telephone call on April 8 to find out how the meeting between he two parties went.

He said he could not discuss it just yet, as he and the other members were due to have a meeting first, after which an official release would be issued. Up to publication time, the release was not sent.

Asked if he though it the discussions were an election gimmick, Lum Kin said, "One can interpret it as such, but we (TTUTA) do not see that.

"We have had preliminary meetings with the CPO last year and we contacted the CPO via correspondent and he responded."

PSSWA president Gideon Dickson and POA president Gerard Gordon both said the negotiation were an ongoing process and will continue to have their members interest at heart.