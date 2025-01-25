Coast Guard probes report of boat with decomposing bodies off Mayaro

A Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard vessel. - File photo

The TT coast guard is investigating a report that a pirogue was found floating off Trinidad’s eastern coast with almost a dozen decomposing bodies on board.

Details were unavailable up to press time.

A video reportedly taken by workers on an off-shore platform showed an off-white pirogue with what appeared to be decomposing bodies.

In May 2021, a vessel was found floating off the coast of Tobago with 14 decomposing bodies.

The boat originated from Mauritania, a northwestern African country.

It was among seven such boats to wash up on shores around the Caribbean and Brazil that year.

It is believed they were illegal immigrants trying to get to Europe when they got lost in the Atlantic Ocean.