Bon Accord man charged for murder

- File photo

A TOBAGO man has been charged with the murder of Djan Melville, who died at the Port of Spain General Hospital on January 17 after being set on fire at a house in Bon Accord on January 8.

Ezekiel Phillip, 34, of Bon Accord, is expected to appear before a Scarborough magistrate on January 27, according to a police release on January 25.

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard gave instructions for Phillip to be charged on January 24, the release said.

According to police, around 4.30 am on January 8, a report of a man engulfed by fire was made to the Crown Point Police Station.

When the police officers arrived on the scene, they learnt that Emergency Medical Services personnel had taken Melville to the Scarborough General Hospital.

The officers went to the hospital and observed that he had multiple burns on his body.

Melville was subsequently transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital in Trinidad, where he died.