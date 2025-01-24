Mical Teja, Nailah Blackman to go Beyond at Hillview fete

Mical Teja - Photo by Jordon Briggs

ROAD MARCH champion Mical Teja is among an impressive line-up of artistes scheduled to go above and beyond when they hit the stage for the 2025 Hillview all-inclusive fete, Beyond, on February 1, at Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

DJ Nuphoric and emcee Ryan Spartan will also be bringing the vibes to have patrons dancing and enjoying themselves from 6 pm to midnight.

Mical Teja has been having another phenomenal year with hits such as Energy, Higher Power and Tabanca. He recently dropped another song, Riddim, alongside Coutain, which has been getting rave reviews.

Also scheduled to perform are Nailah Blackman, who has had a blazing start to the season with Beauty and the Beast and her Line Up, GBM Nutron (One Piece), Viking Ding Dong, College Boy Jesse and Raymond and Dil-E-Nadan.The event, which is organised by the Hillview Old Boys Association (HOBA), has been in existence for several years, but was rebranded in 2025 taking into consideration, the successes of the school in various fields.

>

HOBA president Shaun Kong Ting told Newsday the school is celebrating its platinum jubilee and has showed that academics were not what the school was only able to excel at. He cited achievements in basketball and football in the last couple years to go along with its haul of national scholarships.

He said patrons can expect a strong performance from the Dil-E-Nadan band which has been a staple in the fete.

He said organisers "wanted to bring some top hits for the audience" and he expected Mical Teja and the rest of the cast to adequately fill the audience's appetite.

On the topic of appetite, he said patrons can anticipate "high-quality dishes" from Rasam Restaurant, Hakka and Picante. There will also be bake and shark and other treats for patrons to enjoy. He said gourmet desserts are also on the menu.

"We try to give value back so patrons can enjoy that high-end experience at a reasonable price," he said.

Tickets are priced at $800 and are available at islandetickets.com, ticketfederation.com and locations nationwide.

Follow Hillview Old Boys Association on social media for more information.