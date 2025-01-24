Joy, anger outside Balisier House -- Randall Mitchell picked for La Brea

There was joy but also anger and discontent among PNM supporters last night after Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell was selected to represent the constituency of La Brea. Joy from Mitchell's supporters but anger from supporters of Jermel Pierre who also faced the screening committee and hoped to get the nod for La Brea.

Shortly before 8 pm, after Mitchell was announced as the PNM's candidate for La Brea, a visibly disappointed Pierre made his way to the arms of his wife.

Pierre, who about 20 minutes earlier had exited Balisier House looking nervous, told reporters a decision had not been made at that time. After a brief huddle and embrace with his wife, he re-entered the building.

Mitchell, on the other hand, was all smiles as he exited Balisier House. Confirming he had been selected for the seat, he was mobbed by jubilant supporters. Nearby, supporters of Pierre could only watch on while some of them steupsed as they looked at Mitchell as he was being interviewed by reporters.

The beating of drums and loud screams were heard as Mitchell was mobbed by dozens of supporters, while Pierre disappeared around the corner to chat with his disappointed supporters, who had earlier been hopeful as they spoke to the media.

One supporter of Pierre, a long-time friend named Deryck, told Newsday he was supporting Pierre due to his passion to help the community.

"He came from a less fortunate home and made something of himself. He’s always had a desire to represent his constituency and he cares for the less fortunate in La Brea," a supporter said.

That supporter described Mitchell as failure who had done nothing in the last five years.

"He was a failure in that constituency. He lives in that constituency, so if you fail as a representative for your area, what do you think will happen in an area where you have no connections? We want a representative with a heart and a connection to the community who will truly fight for us, and that is Pierre."

Pierre, in his concession address, called on his supporters to now throw their support behind Mitchell saying the PNM is the better party to lead this country.

Pierre described the screening process as being well-run despite not being selected. "We weren't victorious in the sense that my candidacy was not selected to represent the constituency, but I continue to be of service."

He expressed his political wish for La Brea to be represented with the vigour and heart it deserves and then wished Mitchell well.

"I could only hope that the representation the people of La Brea get would be one that we can be proud of. The reality is people are crying out for effective representation." Incumbent La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie did not seek to be re-selected for the seat.

Pierre encouraged his supporters to keep their heads up, saying it was only one of many avenues in which he can serve, and it was not the only way. Pierre also thanked his wife for her unwavering support.

"It’s just not God’s plan at the moment. He has bigger things in store for me. We move on, we soldier on, and I thank each and every one of my supporters."

Pierre acknowledged the grass roots nature of his campaign and again asked his supporters to back Mitchell.

In his victory speech, Mitchell struggled to be heard as his supporters chanted loudly.

"I mean, when you're in public life, it's all about service to the people," he said, adding that he had put his best foot forward and the community accepted him.

“They’ve welcomed me with open arms, and I commit today to do my best to serve the constituency of La Brea,” he said.

Addressing concerns about not being born or raised in the community, Mitchell claimed he has a real connection to La Brea.

"It's not about being born and bred: it's about service and representation. Being born and bred somewhere doesn't necessarily mean that you can represent it well. I commit today to do my best to represent the people of La Brea."

He reflected on his political career and said he hopes to bring the same value and lessons learnt in his career to continue the development of La Brea and all its communities.