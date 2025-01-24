Ex-girlfriend allegedly burns down La Brea man's home

A firefighter attached to the Mon Repos Fire Station - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Police are investigating allegations that a La Brea man’s ex-girlfriend burnt down his home on the evening of January 2.

The 47-year-old straightener told police he began receiving calls shortly before 5 pm on Thursday from a woman he broke up with recently. He said she used a blocked number to threaten to burn down his house if he did not “stop playing games.”

A witness told investigators the woman visited the man’s home around 6.30 pm while he was not there. She allegedly told one of his employees she was going to burn the house, and went into the living room.

The witness told police a fire was seen coming from the room after the woman left a few minutes later. The fire then spread to the garage area.

Officers from the Mon Repos and Point Fortin Fire Station responded and extinguished the blaze under the supervision of FSO Noel. Three vehicles that were in the garage were damaged in the fire.

