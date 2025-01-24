Defence Force, USC remain unbeaten in All Sectors Netball alternative division

MIC Tigers (Metal Industries Company) and Defence Force compete at the Courts All Sectors Netball League opening knockout tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on January 4, 2025. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Defence Force remained unbeaten after delivering a 39-5 drubbing of Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) when round three of the Courts All Sectors Netball League alternative division continued at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on January 23.

Army’s goal attack Maria La Foucade led all scorers with 20 goals from 28 attempts while teammates Nickisha Peters Williams scored ten, and Empress Pivette nine.

Goal attacker Chamara Francis scored PNYC’s five goals.

The result kept Defence Force perfect after three matches this season.

University of Southern Caribbean (USC) earned two wins in as many matches as they schooled Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) 20-10. USC’s Gellana Grant scored 50 per cent of her shots (13 from 26) with Ariel Villaroel scoring seven.

On the scoresheet for UTC were Arianne Huggins (eight) and Christell Pope (two).

In other alternative matches, a second-quarter surge from University of TT (UTT) propelled them to a 24-13 triumph against TT Post.

UTT held a slim 4-3 lead at the end of the first quarter but outscored UTC 10-2 in second period, entering halftime with a comfortable 13-6 cushion.

UTT continued to dominate in the third as they led 21-9 heading into the final segment.

Adrianna Moreno (15) and Djenaba Davis (nine) were UTT’s top scorers, while Candace Hospedales (eight) and Jessica George (five) scored for UTC.

On January 25, all three divisions resume action, with the first match from 11.50 am.

January 25 schedule:

Alternative - TT Post vs Police (11.50 am); UTC vs UTT (12.45 pm)

Championship - UTT vs UWI (2 pm); PNYC vs Bermudez (3.15 pm); Police vs Defence Force (4.30 pm)

Premiership - UTC vs MIC (5.45 pm); UTT vs Jabloteh (7 pm)