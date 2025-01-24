Concerns about return of immigrants

US President Donald Trump AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: US President Donald Trump’s emphasis on discipline and adherence to rules has stirred debate around immigration policies, particularly regarding birthright citizenship.

Some individuals have exploited the system by travelling to the US to give birth, thus securing citizenship for their children. Once policies are enforced to prevent this practice, it raises critical questions about the return of immigrants to their countries of origin.

One significant concern is that countries of birth may sometimes reject the return of their citizens. This could be due to a lack of resources, economic conditions, or political instability in the home country.

Families fleeing dire circumstances may fear returning to environments they perceive as unsafe or lacking opportunity, which can complicate repatriation efforts.

Additionally, many immigrants opt not to go through the legal process due to perceived barriers such as lengthy wait times, bureaucracy, and costs associated with regularising their status.

The complexities of immigration laws can deter individuals from pursuing formal avenues to citizenship or legal residency.

In contrast, Canada’s approach to labour needs highlights a more proactive immigration policy. By welcoming farmers during crop seasons, Canada addresses labour shortages while boosting its agricultural sector.

This seasonal programme not only assists farmers in meeting their production goals, but also provides economic benefits to both the farmers and the local communities.

Overall, a balanced discourse on immigration is essential for understanding both the challenges countries face and the opportunities effective policies can create for sustainable growth and social cohesion.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail