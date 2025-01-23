UNC welcomes Caricom's election observation

MP Davendranath Tancoo - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE UNC says it welcomes Caricom’s acceptance of the government’s invitation to send observers for the 2025 general election.

Speaking to Newsday on January 22, UNC chairman Davendranath Tancoo said, “The UNC welcomes the news that Caricom observers will be visiting our shores to ensure that the election process is conducted in a fair and favourable manner towards democracy.”

He said the UNC also hopes international observers will be included.

“We want as much attention to be placed on this procedure as possible to ensure transparency, local of intimidation and fairness in the major parts of the election process of TT.”

Caricom accepted the invitation on January 13.

>

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on January 20 said the Government remained committed to TT’s tradition of "free, fair and transparent elections," wished to express its pleasure at the acceptance of this invitation and looked forward to having the Caricom delegation observe the upcoming election.