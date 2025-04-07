ICATT heads Marissa Quashie and Arun Seenath re-elected

RE-ELECTED: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of TT's (ICATT) re-elected president and vice president Marissa Quashie and Arun Seenath. - Photo courtesy ICATT

THE Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICATT) held its 55th annual general meeting and the first meeting of the council for 2025/26.

A release said that 99 ICATT members attended the virtual AGM on March 27, and voted electronically on various resolutions including the election of four members to serve on the institute's 12-member council after vacancies arose.

The following resolutions were submitted for approval and were adopted at the AGM: the 2024 annual report of council; financial statements for the year ended December 31, with the auditor’s report thereon; Aegis Business Solutions reappointment as the institute’s auditors until the next AGM; and the election of four members to council.

Following the AGM, the first council meeting for 2025/2026 was convened.

At this meeting, Marissa Quashie, partner, Assurance Services, EY Trinidad and Tobago was re-elected as president and Arun Seenath, partner, Taxation, Deloitte, was re-elected as VP.

>

“As we begin this new term, I am honoured to continue leading ICATT and look forward to working alongside my fellow Council members; our CEO, Marsha Caballero; and the Secretariat. Together, we will continue to drive meaningful progress and reinforce the value we bring to our members, the profession, and the wider national community,” Quashie said on being re-elected.

She reiterated the council’s aim of building on the achievements of the past year by advancing strategic initiatives that support ethical leadership, digital transformation, and sustainable growth.

“ICATT remains committed to championing the accounting profession’s role in shaping a more transparent, innovative, and inclusive future for Trinidad and Tobago.”

Other re-elected members included Adrienne D’Arcy, country managing partner, EY Trinidad and Tobago; Dinesh Bhola, founder and managing director, DSB Financial Solutions Ltd; and Haseeb Mohammed, part-time lecturer.

Joining the council was Giles Leung, lead assurance partner at Grant Thornton.

Having recently completed the senior leadership programme at the Harvard Business School, Leung said he was keen to further enhance his service contribution to the accounting profession through ICATT. He previously served as a member on the auditing and accounting standards committee in the 2019/20 term.

The 12-membercouncil are: Marissa Quashie (president), Arun Seenath (VP), Adrienne D’Arcy, Dinesh Bhola, Renée-Lisa Philip, Christopher Ramjit, Edmund Phillips, Haseeb Mohammed, Desmond Dial, Tamara Sieuraj, Tanya Wright, and Giles Leung.

Formed by an Act of Parliament in 1970, ICATT is the regulatory body for the accountancy profession in TT.