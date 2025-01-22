Police foil robbery in Longdenville, kill 3 bandits

THREE MEN are dead and two others are on the run after a robbery at Du Hua Chinese Supermarket on Ragoonanan Road, near Longdenville Old Road, on January 21.

Police said around 9 pm officers responded to the robbery and followed the bandits, who were in a silver AD wagon.

Police said the bandits shot at them and they shot back, hitting three men.

The men were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where they died.

Their identities are still not known.

Police found a pistol with a selector and the stolen items inside the AD wagon, which crashed into a drain.

