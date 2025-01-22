Freeport man released on licence after 18 years in prison for 2006 murder

- File photo

A Freeport man who admitted his role in the brutal 2006 murder of a Penal resident has been released on licence after serving 18 years in remand.

Dilion Ramnath, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty in the San Fernando High Court and was ordered released on licence by Justice Gail Gonzales.

Ramnath and two accomplices were charged with the murder of 26-year-old Toolsie Ramkissoon, who was beaten, tied up, held underwater, and buried alive in a shallow grave along Penal Rock Road.

Ramkissoon was last seen alive on July 2, 2006, after visiting his brother’s house along Penal Rock Road. His decomposed body was found weeks later in a forested area, but the State’s pathologist could not determine the cause of death owing to the body’s condition. Medical reports indicated he had suffered broken limbs and other injuries consistent with a severe beating.

In her ruling, Justice Gonzales considered Ramnath’s age at the time of the crime, his conduct during his 18 years in prison, and his efforts at rehabilitation. She acknowledged that as a minor, Ramnath could not face the mandatory death penalty under the Children’s Act.

The judge also noted Ramnath’s remorse, reflected in a letter of apology, where he expressed regret for his actions and acknowledged how his poor choices cost him almost two decades of freedom while devastating Ramkissoon’s family.

Gonzales said Ramnath no longer appeared to be a danger to society, and his continued detention would serve no useful purpose. She warned, however, that any future criminal offence would see him returned to prison at the court’s discretion.

Ramnath’s attorneys, Jason Jackson and Krysan Rambert, highlighted his troubled background. At the time of the murder, Ramnath had left home, lacked formal education, and was associating with older, negative influences. They argued that his immaturity and lack of guidance contributed to his actions.

The court also credited Ramnath for good behaviour in prison, participation in religious programmes, and efforts to improve himself through literacy classes.

In a victim impact statement, Ramkissoon’s family said they continued to grieve his loss, with his mother dying while mourning her son.

Josanne Forrester represented the State.