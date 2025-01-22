Cop bitten by dog after searching owner's house

- File photo

A female police officer was bitten by a dog in Aranguez after searching its owner’s house.

Around 4 pm on January 21, police, acting on information received, went to a house in Aranguez to search for illegal guns and ammunition.

Officers, led by Snr Supt Edwards, Supt Birch and Asp Callender, found nothing illegal and were leaving the premises when the dog bit the woman.

The officer told her superiors she was walking on the road towards a police vehicle when she felt a tug at her left foot near her ankle and a sharp burn.

She said the animal, described in reports as “a ferocious, brown dog,” belonged to the person whose home they had just searched.

>

Police said the dog had not been secured within the premises.

The officer was taken to the St Joseph Enhanced Health Centre where doctors gave her a tetanus injection and other medication before she was discharged.

The search was co-ordinated by Insp Ramsingh and Sgt Maynard, supervised by Cpl Ramkissoon, and included officers of the Barataria CID, Gang and Intelligence Unit and North Eastern Division Task Force.