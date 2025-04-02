Tarodale gets ICT Access Centre

Acting Minister of Digital Transformation and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning cuts the ribbon at the opening of the Tarodale ICT Access Centre, San Fernando, on March 28. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has officially launched its information and communication technology access centre in the Tarodale Community Centre, allowing residents to access free digital services like the internet, computers, and printing.

The centre, at Tarodale Hills, will be open from Mondays to Saturdays from 10 am to 6 pm.

In his address, acting Minister of Digital Transformation Brian Manning said the centre is part of a broader initiative to provide digital resources nationwide.

“The opening of this ICT Access Centre underscores the ministry’s unwavering dedication to ensuring that no community is left behind in the digital age,” Manning said.

“We recognise that technology is a powerful equaliser, but its true potential is realised only when everyone has access to it. This centre is a tangible expression of our mission to make TT a digitally inclusive society.”

“However, the success of this initiative relies on more than the infrastructure and resources provided,” he said.

“It depends on the active participation and engagement of every community member.”

Manning is also the MP for the area, San Fernando East, as well as the Minister in the Ministry of Finance.

He encouraged constituents to make full use of the centre, to learn, grow, educate and innovate, connect and create.

The community centre was opened in 2020 and has a gym, administrative offices, dressing rooms, an auditorium and other features.

The ICT Access Centre is one of 22 nationwide.

Manning also highlighted that the government has identified five additional sites in Tobago, which are set to launch soon.

“These access centres are not just a physical space; it is a gateway to a brighter future. At no cost to users, this facility will provide access to a suite of services designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and groups,” Manning said.

He said people would have access to high-speed internet for research, education, and business development as well as digital skills training programmes, among other benefits.

Acting permanent secretary in the ministry Cory Belfon earlier addressed the gathering. He highlighted the importance of the ICT Access Centre programme in achieving the goals set out in the National Digital Transformation Strategy 2024-2027, also known as BOLD — Building Our Lives Digitally.

“As with our other access centres, Tarodale will provide users with access to the internet, in keeping with the government’s view that affordable broadband internet should be available to all members of the national community,” Belfon said.

“In addition, digital devices are available at the centre for the benefit of users who need them, and this enables users to access Government Information and Services, including the close to 300 e-services that are currently available to the public.”

He explained that the Tarodale ICT Access Centre is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of users, including students, senior citizens, entrepreneurs and people with disabilities.

Belfon went on that frequent users of the access centres include young people who use the facilities for online studies and courses, as well as seniors, affectionately referred to as “silver surfers,” who are eager to learn digital skills.

Belfon also listed some of the programmes delivered through one or more access centres over the past few years.

It includes the Adult Literacy Tutors Association’s (ALTA) online programme, which has been delivered at several centres since 2022.

It also included programmes under the ministry’s digital literacy programme, WeLearnTT.