South Oropouche man dies at hospital after car crash

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Hours after a 61-year-old labourer crashed into a utility pole while driving on April 1 in Aripero Village, he died at the hospital.

The victim, Kenrick Ramsey, of Maraj Trace, South Oropouche, died around 11 pm at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The South Oropouche police were anonymously alerted about the crash, which occurred near Circular Drive in Aripero Village shortly after 6 pm.

Officers responded and found a Nissan Bluebird Sylphy crashed into a concrete pole at the roadside.

Ramsey was pinned in the driver’s seat.

Officers from the Mon Repos Fire Station (Southern Division Headquarters) also responded and had to use the cutting device, commonly called the jaws of life, to free Ramsey from the wreck.

Ramsey was taken to the hospital via ambulance, where he later died.

Investigations are ongoing.