AFETT: Shaping her future

Some of the mentors of AFETT's 2024 REACH mentorship programme - Photo courtesy AFETT

Dionne Guischard

Dear AFETT,

I am a professional woman who wants to support young girls in my community, but I am not sure where to start.

How can I make a meaningful impact?

Dear reader,

I love that you’re at that stage in your professional journey where you’re ready to pay it forward.

It’s a beautiful transition and there’s no better way to pay it forward than empowering young people to create the future they deserve.

The truth is that there are many ways to support young girls but the best place to start is with what feels meaningful to you. So, let’s explore a few options.

Be the mentor you wish you had

I remember seeing a post on LinkedIn a while ago that said, "Be the mentor you wish you had." It really stuck with me because it’s such a simple but powerful idea.

When you reflect on your own journey, who helped you along the way, offered advice, encouragement or a listening ear when you needed it?

That is the kind of support you can offer young girls in your community as a mentor.

The magic of mentorship is that it doesn’t have to be formal, like a structured programme or commitment. It can be informal too.

It’s about showing up, being present and offering guidance in a way that feels natural. Maybe you know a young girl in your community who has the potential to shine with a little support.

It could be as simple as chatting about her dreams and challenges or offering advice when she’s feeling unsure about her future.

You don’t have to have all the answers, just a willingness to be there and help her to recognise her potential. The key is that small, consistent acts of support can have a huge impact.

If you’re like me and need the structure of a formal programme to keep you accountable, there are plenty of mentorship opportunities available through schools, community organisations and NGOs.

At AFETT, we take pride in our REACH mentorship programme, which helps connect professional women with teen girls, to provide support and guidance.

It’s a great option if you’re looking for a structured way to get involved, as the programme gives mentors the tools and resources needed to make a lasting difference. Plus, you’ll be part of a community that helps you stay committed, while making an impact in a young girl’s life.

Mentorship is about offering support in a way that feels natural and meaningful. It doesn’t have to be intimidating or complicated.

So, whether you take a formal approach or prefer something more informal, the key is committing to being present and guiding your mentee towards their dreams and through their challenges.

For your young charges, having you as their mentor can make a world of difference. It gives them the confidence to believe in themselves, the guidance to make better decisions and the support they need to reach their goals.

Create spaces where girls can thrive

You may not want the long-term commitment that mentorship offers and that’s totally okay!

There are so many other ways to make a meaningful impact in the lives of young girls without taking on a formal mentorship role.

One such way is to contribute to creating spaces where they can learn, express themselves and grow.

When I first joined AFETT, I was drawn to the REACH programme but didn’t want to commit to being a mentor.

While I loved the idea of supporting young girls, I didn’t want the long-term responsibility of a one-on-one relationship because of a demanding schedule.

Instead, I committed to becoming a member of the committee responsible for co-ordinating the programme and facilitating some of the development sessions for the girls who would be mentees. It was a perfect fit and gave me the opportunity to support young girls without needing to commit to a mentorship relationship.

Consider volunteering with an organisation that already has programmes for young girls and applying your unique skillsets to support their work.

It may be through direct support like facilitating workshops and participating in advocacy campaigns or more behind-the-scenes support like providing administrative services or donating resources. By volunteering your time, knowledge or resources you can contribute to building spaces where young girls feel seen, heard and empowered to reach their full potential.

The best part is that you don’t have to be a mentor to make a difference – just get involved in ways that work for you.

No matter how you choose to support young girls, the important thing is to show up. Whether it’s through mentorship, volunteering, advocacy or donating, you’re showing young girls that they matter, that their voices are important and that they can achieve great things.

Change doesn’t happen overnight, but every step counts. So, keep showing up – our young girls need you!

This article was submitted by the Association of Female Executives of TT (AFETT).

AFETT is a non-profit organisation formed in 2002 with the goal of bringing together professional women and engaging in networking opportunities, training and business development.

Ask AFETT is brought to you by the Research and Public Advocacy team and addresses issues and concerns of executive and entrepreneurial professionals.