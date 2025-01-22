Aaron Banwarie cops President's Associates Cricketer of the Year

President's Associates Cricketer of the Year Brian Pegues receives one of his many awards from TT Cricket Board secretary Altaf Baksh at the club's awards in St Mary's on January 18, 2025. -

AARON Banwarie was adjudged Cricketer of the Year at the 2024 President’s Associates Sport and Cultural Club awards in St Mary’s Village, Moruga, on January 18.

A TT Cricket Board (TTCB) statement said the left-arm orthodox spinner grabbed 64 wickets for the season at an average of 9.58 runs which comprised 46 wickets in the league competition and 18 in the limited overs tournament.

Banwarie, a prisons officer, also earned a place among the top three performers in both competitions. He was instrumental in helping President’s Associates clinch both the senior league and T20 titles in the South East zonal council competitions.

Joining Banwarie among the Five Cricketers of the Year” were Brandon Williams, Shane Khan, Brian Pegues and Cristian Rampersad.

Under-19 bowling all-rounder Rampersad was named League Cricketer of the Year, with batsman Pegues and Banwarie sharing honors as League Cricketers of the Year.

Khan, along with Pegues and Banwarie, excelled in the limited overs, with Pegues named the Cricketer of the Year in that competition.

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB_ secretary Altaf Baksh delivered the feature address and commended the young club for the great strides it has made playing in the South East zonal council competitions.

Baksh said he was impressed with the club’s focus on youth development with several of the youngsters already in the national setup including 17-year-old Aadian Racha, who was adjudged most improved player.

TT U17 captain Brendan Boodoo and Rampersad copped the Most Promising Player award.

Baksh referred to his former club Preysal Sports, which grew from a village team to campaigners at the highest levels of local cricket.

Baksh said he saw the same spirit, determination and commitment from the present crop of cricketers which he said will bear fruit in the not-too-distant future.

Also present at the function were South East zone chairman Kelvin Mohammed and fellow executive members Ian Lalla and Ravi Teeluck.

President’s Associates also had five of their cricketers, Pegues, Boodoo, Racha, Evans Metoo and Rahul Ali in the South which clinched the inaugural CAL-sponsored T10 championship last year.

The club also honored recently elevated umpire Zahid Bassarath who is now on the ICC Elite panel. He was presented with a commemorative plaque for his outstanding achievement and his contribution to the club over the years.

Also acknowledged was a colleague of Bassarath, Jamaican Deighton Butler, now resident in Canada, who is considered a member of President’s Associates.

President’s Associates Sports Club 2024 Awardees

Centurions – Brian Pegues 100* vs Forest Reserve; 104 vs Renown; 156 vs Trenchtown; 101 vs Untouchables

Five Wickets in an Innings – Evans Metoo 5/40 vs Sancho Road; 6/53 vs Tableland; 7/15 vs St Mary’s; 5/21 vs Trenchtown; Cristian Rampersad 6/28 vs Renown; 5/48 vs Sancho Road

10 Wickets in a Match – Cristian Rampersad 12/47 vs Blended; 12/103 vs Biche; Aaron Banwarie 11/151 vs Exchange

Most Improved Player – Aadian Racha

Most Promising Player – Brendan Boodoo

Most Runs –Brian Pegues 816

Best Batting Average – Brian Pegues 816 runs, Avg. 48

Highest Individual Score – Brian Pegues 156 vs Trenchtown

Most Wickets – Aaron Banwarie 64 wickets

Best Bowling Average – Aaron Banwarie 64 wickets; Avg. 9.59

Best Bowling Figures in an Innings – Aaron Banwarie 5/73 vs Exchange

Under-17 National Team Selectee – Brendan Boodoo

Under-17, Under-19 Selectee – Aadian Racha

Limited Overs Cricketers of the Year – Brian Pegues 436 runs, Avg. 62.3; Shane Khan 206 runs, Avg. 51.5; 13 wickets, Avg. 10; Aaron Banwarie 18 wickets, Avg. 8.44

Limited Overs Cricketer of the Year – Brian Pegues

League Cricketers of the Year – Cristian Rampersad 47 wickets, Avg. 10.85; 132 runs; Aaron Banwarie 46 wickets, Avg 10.04; Brian Pegues 380 runs, Avg. 38; 7 wickets

League Cricketer of the Year – Cristian Rampersad

Five Cricketers of the Year – Brandon Williams 455 runs, Avg. 35; 9 wickets; Shane Khan 467 runs, Avg. 56.7; 21 wickets; Brian Pegues 816 runs, Avg. 48; 9 wickets; Cristian Rampersad 183 runs, Avg. 18.3; 54 wickets, Avg. 11.98; Aaron Banwarie 64 wickets, Avg. 9.58

Cricketer of the Year – Aaron Banwarie

Special Award – Zahid Bassarath (ICC Elite Umpire)

Club Member of the Year – Shaheed Bassarath

Tokens of Appreciation – Wizard Roti Shop, Shenary Construction Company, Food and Building Solutions