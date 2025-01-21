Trinidad and Tobago students eligible for boarding school scholarships

Students at King’s College School in The Bahamas. - Photo courtesy Inspired Education

STUDENTS from Trinidad and Tobago over the age of 13 have been invited to apply for the 2025 Nsouli Scholars Programme.

The full scholarships allow students to attend boarding schools around the world including King’s College School in The Bahamas.

In a news release on January 15, Inspired Education said, "This groundbreaking global initiative offers full scholarships to exceptional students for the duration of their education at any one of Inspired’s prestigious schools around the world. There are 118 Inspired campuses to choose from, including King’s College School in The Bahamas, which boasts a state-of-the-art campus meticulously designed to foster learning, setting a new global standard of excellence for educational facilities."

It addded, "The scholarship initiative reflects Inspired’s commitment to transforming lives by opening doors to unparalleled educational opportunities and empowering the next generation of leaders."

The Inspired schools cater to students from kindergarten to year 13.

The Nsouli Scholars Programme provides full coverage of day or boarding fees for students starting in September 2025, in addition to the 2,200 scholarships and bursaries already available globally across Inspired’s schools. This comprehensive scholarship not only aims to nurture academic excellence but also to promote personal development through Inspired’s holistic focus on academics, sports, and the performing and creative arts.

The release said, This initiative honours Nadim M Nsouli, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Inspired Education, who established the group in 2013 with a vision to redefine private international education. Inspired’s innovative, student-centred approach delivers a globally relevant curriculum while fostering excellence and individuality.

Nsouli said: “The Nsouli Scholars Programme represents an investment in the leaders of tomorrow. By offering transformative education to exceptional young people from diverse backgrounds, we aim to empower them to excel in academics, sports, and the arts and to make meaningful contributions to the world. Inspired is proud to open new pathways for young people to unlock their potential and achieve greatness.”

In recognition of Nsouli’s Lebanese heritage, the release said, a proportion of these prestigious scholarships will be awarded to students of Lebanese origin, further reflecting Inspired’s global ethos and inclusive mission.

The reelase said, Alongside dedicated, highly qualified specialists, The Inspired schools also use a groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, Inspired AI, that guides students along personalised learning pathways. A pilot study in 2023 with 14,000 students using the Inspired AI platform saw performance increase on average of 8.12 percentage points, the equivalent of an entire grade boundary.

"The King’s College School, The Bahamas, campus boasts a multi-purpose auditorium, outdoor facilities that include a 25-metre swimming pool, Tennis and Padel tennis courts, a FIFA regulation-size football pitch with 5G AstroTurf, two five a-side pitches, and expansive adventure playgrounds. The school’s Inspired-designed science labs, drama studio, dance studio, music rooms, and library empower students to explore their full potential. It’s beachfront boarding house facilities will open in September 2025, providing students with full lodging and a range of coastal activities and sports."

Scholarship applications close on April 30. Successful candidates will be announced on May 30.

Eligibility and selection criteria:

The Nsouli Scholars Programme is open to students aged 13 and above who, due to financial circumstances, would otherwise be unable to access an Inspired education. Candidates must demonstrate:

• Outstanding academic performance

• Excellence in at least one of Inspired’s core pillars (in addition to academic excellence): sports or performing and creative arts

• Personal qualities such as integrity, leadership, ambition, bold vision, exceptional drive, and a strong capacity for hard work More information is available online at https://www.inspirededu.com/nsouli-scholars-2025.