TPP general-election candidates to be announced soon

Tobago People's Party members at a meeting in Speyside last year. -

TOBAGO People’s Party (TPP) chairman Ann Natasha-Second says the party will soon announce its candidates for the Tobago East and Tobago West seats in this year’s general election.

In November, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who is the TPP political leader, announced in a video on social media that the party was opening nominations for the general election.

"We are ready, we are prepared and now it is time for you, the membership of the party, to get involved," he had said.

Nominations closed on January 8.

On the Tobago Updates morning show on January 20, Natasha-Second said the TPP, which was launched in August 2023, is in election mode.

“We have called for nominations and persons did apply to be recognised as potential candidates,” she said.

Natasha-Second refused to say how many people offered themselves as nominees.

“The party is going to publicly announce how many for the East and West and we are going to announce the process that is going to lead to the selection of the candidates. But a number of persons did successfully submit their nominations.”

She said, “I am pleased to say that we have a very strong cadre of Tobagonians, all ages, all professions, who have put their foot forward to try to contest to represent the TPP. So the party will shortly indicate who will be our candidates for Tobago East and Tobago West.”