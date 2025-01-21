St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain, St Mary's stay perfect in water polo open categories

FILE PHOTO: Fatima College against St Mary's College during the 2024 Secondary Schools Water Polo League. Photo courtesy Republic Bank -

NEIGHBOURING schools St Joseph’s Convent PoS (SJCPoS) and St Mary’s College continued their winning starts in their respective open categories at the Republic Bank Aquatic Sports Association of TT National Secondary Schools Water Polo League with resounding victories at the Western Athletic Centre, Westmoorings on January 19.

In the open female division on January 18, SJCPoS defeated Holy Name Convent by a 13-8 margin. They showed that the result was no fluke in their second game in the division, as they romped to an emphatic 18-1 win over Bishop Anstey High School.

Once again, Alexis Avey was in fine form for SJCPoS, and she scored ten goals to lead the onslaught. Five of those goals were scored in the final quarter, with Bishop getting a consolation in the final quarter from Abiah Halls.

Jodie-Marie Riley netted three goals for SJCPoS, with Shauna Murphy chipping in with a brace.

In the male open division, St Mary’s also followed up a win from the first day of competition as they thumped Fatima College by a 20-9 margin.

The “Saints” held a slender 8-6 lead at the halfway mark, with Evan Gillard-Bruce, Daniel Gillette and Kairell Pierre all scoring twice in the first half. They turned up the heat in the second half, though, as they opened up a 13-8 lead by the end of third quarter before going on a rampage in the final quarter to add seven more goals.

Gillard-Bruce scored four goals in the final quarter to finish with eight for the game, with Pierre and Marc Anthony Hinds scoring four goals apiece.

Jeremiah Henriques-Brown scored four goals to lead the Fatima charge.

SJCPoS and St Mary’s couldn’t extend their dominance to the Form one category, as they fell to defeats against combined schools.

In the boys’ Form one category, St Mary’s were handed a 16-5 hammering by the combined team of Diego Martin North and Trinity College. Khareef Clarke led the combined team with eight goals, with Israel Wickham scoring five goals.

Also in the boys’ Form One category, Fatima defeated the combined team of Diego Central and St James Secondary by a 9-6 margin. Liam Rogers and Shea Dickinson scored four goals apiece for Fatima, with Kimani Reece netting four goals of his own for the combined team.

Queen’s Royal College recorded a big win in the boys’ Form One category when they thumped Fatima “B” 12-4. Micah Campbell led the Royalians with six goals, with Isaiah Hamilton scoring four goals.

In the girls’ Form one category, SJCPoS blew a 4-2 halftime lead as they lost 9-8 to the combined team of Diego Central, Diego North and Corpus Christi College in a tense affair.

Lijanna Felician led the comeback charge for the combined team with four goals, with Makeda Escayg bagging a hat-trick.

In the other game in the girls’ Form one category, Jordyn Calder and Elin Stone both scored eight goals as the combined team of Holy Name Convent and Providence dismissed Bishop Anstey by a 17-5 margin.